Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,956,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,468,000 after acquiring an additional 803,582 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 106,729 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Infosys by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. Infosys has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

