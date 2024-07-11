ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 646,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
ICC Labs Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$223.63 million and a PE ratio of 95.29.
ICC Labs Company Profile
ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ICC Labs
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for ICC Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.