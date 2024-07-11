Ibstock (LON:IBST) Hits New 1-Year High at $188.00

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 188 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 186.50 ($2.39), with a volume of 1148233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.80 ($2.35).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ibstock from GBX 143 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £731.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3,676.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other Ibstock news, insider Chris McLeish sold 29,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £46,633.08 ($59,732.39). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

