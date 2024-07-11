Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $17.55 on Monday. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a PE ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hudson Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

