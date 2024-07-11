Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $82.20 million and $5.43 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 163,727,586.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.48586405 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $6,064,775.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

