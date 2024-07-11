holoride Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $34,106.58 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.82 or 0.05403104 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00043833 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012883 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001991 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00448076 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25,136.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

