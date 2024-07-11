Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HXL stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

