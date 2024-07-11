Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Shares of HLIO opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.61 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,524,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after buying an additional 1,405,098 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,169,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,345,000 after buying an additional 334,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,884,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,226,000 after buying an additional 204,613 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,950,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

