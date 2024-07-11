Hedera Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $39.15 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00044448 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,781,141,695 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,781,141,694.89273 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06886255 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $39,317,257.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

