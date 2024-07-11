Hedera Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.38 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $40.62 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00044103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,781,141,695 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,781,141,694.9648 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06670447 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $40,144,922.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.