Head-To-Head Contrast: TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) & Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH)

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

TH International has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. 69.5% of Yoshiharu Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $221.94 million 0.50 -$123.81 million ($0.74) -0.90 Yoshiharu Global $9.22 million 0.56 -$3.04 million ($3.40) -1.24

This table compares TH International and Yoshiharu Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yoshiharu Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TH International. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TH International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TH International and Yoshiharu Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TH International and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -53.46% N/A -20.48% Yoshiharu Global -33.01% -92.09% -22.00%

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

