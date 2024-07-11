HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, HilleVax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of HLVX opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. HilleVax has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,898 shares of company stock worth $193,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in HilleVax by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

