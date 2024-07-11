HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MIRM. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $36.92.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156. 22.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 672.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 183,798 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,387,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

