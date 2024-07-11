Halfords Group’s (HFD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 146 ($1.87) price objective on the stock.
Halfords Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Halfords Group stock opened at GBX 146.60 ($1.88) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 244.80 ($3.14). The stock has a market cap of £320.95 million, a P/E ratio of 977.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.58.
About Halfords Group
