Halfords Group’s (HFD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 146 ($1.87) price objective on the stock.

Halfords Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Halfords Group stock opened at GBX 146.60 ($1.88) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 244.80 ($3.14). The stock has a market cap of £320.95 million, a P/E ratio of 977.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.58.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

