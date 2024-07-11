H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HNNMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HNNMY

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $3.69.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 23.73%. On average, analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

(Get Free Report

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.