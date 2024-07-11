Gold Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,325 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.03. 478,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 123.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

