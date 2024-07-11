Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 1,094.1% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNSR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.47. 15,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
