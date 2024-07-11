Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.32.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.0 %

Global Payments stock opened at $94.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.80. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Global Payments by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Global Payments by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

