Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 216 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $473.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,109. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $473.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.82.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

