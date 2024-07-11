Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.9% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

FBIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of FBIN stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,290. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

