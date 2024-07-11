Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.99 Million Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

NYSEARCA LGOV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.41. 184,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $22.75.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

