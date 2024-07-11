Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,609 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,180,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,211. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

