Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 569 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.17. 2,375,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

