Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,319,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.88. 441,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.