Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $36,940,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 898,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,301. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

