Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,745. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $33.11.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

