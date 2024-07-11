Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.86. The stock had a trading volume of 63,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,673. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

