Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Insider Sells $10,517.32 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Jewett sold 4,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $34,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Genelux Price Performance
Shares of GNLX stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. Genelux Co. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -1.58.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genelux by 1,660.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after acquiring an additional 925,258 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Genelux by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Genelux by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genelux Company Profile
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
