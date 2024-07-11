Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
GENC stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%.
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
