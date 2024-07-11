GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

GDS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $12.18 on Monday. GDS has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,290,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,928,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GDS by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 773,378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,952,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $4,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

