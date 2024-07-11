GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Reaches $641.06 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $6.89 or 0.00011937 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $641.06 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GateToken has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009329 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,631.77 or 0.99910106 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00071164 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GateToken is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,096,874 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,096,835.07243736 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 6.91013249 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,870,196.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

