Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $927,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.89. 2,536,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,780. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

