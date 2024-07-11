First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FTXO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.78. 23,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,712. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

