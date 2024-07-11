First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $206.15

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $206.15 and last traded at $205.96, with a volume of 10172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.33.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.03. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0342 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
