First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $206.15

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $206.15 and last traded at $205.96, with a volume of 10172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.33.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.03. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0342 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

