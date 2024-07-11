First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the June 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:FEX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.41. 12,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,636. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $99.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.93.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
