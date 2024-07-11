First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.82

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHIGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 82362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,256.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 388,064 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,824,000 after purchasing an additional 277,341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 344,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 175,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 444,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172,047 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.