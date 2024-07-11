First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.82

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 82362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%.
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
