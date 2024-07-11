First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.82

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 82362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,256.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 388,064 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,824,000 after purchasing an additional 277,341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 344,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 175,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 444,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172,047 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

