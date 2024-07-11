First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FCNCA. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,857.18.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.3 %

FCNCA opened at $1,743.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,705.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,589.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $1,274.91 and a 12 month high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 191.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568 over the last three months. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

