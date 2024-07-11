Fifth Third Bancorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,896 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the typical volume of 2,176 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

