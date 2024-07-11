Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,578 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 22,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,224. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

