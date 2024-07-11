Fastenal (FAST) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 12th. Analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fastenal

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.