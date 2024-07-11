Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 131,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 626,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAI. TD Cowen began coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Exscientia Stock Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter worth $1,040,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

