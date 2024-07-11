Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 16,474 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $24,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,823,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,636.04.

On Friday, July 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,660 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $24,656.80.

On Monday, July 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $24,786.00.

On Friday, June 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,778.70.

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,613.00.

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,615.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $24,606.50.

Expensify Price Performance

Expensify stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.47. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

