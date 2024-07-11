Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $12.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Everi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVRI

Everi Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everi will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Everi by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.