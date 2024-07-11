Evercore ISI Trims IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Target Price to $230.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial cut their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.73.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $211.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

