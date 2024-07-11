Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 144,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.27. 40,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,632. The company has a market cap of $171.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $11.92.

Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $220,220.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,222 shares in the company, valued at $220,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 98,155 shares of company stock valued at $932,694 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FENC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals



Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

