Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 20,035 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,035 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.05% of MP Materials worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MP Materials by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in MP Materials by 10.1% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MP Materials by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 486,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $14.65. 1,010,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

