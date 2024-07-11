Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,741 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.21% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVNC. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 67.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of RVNC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,473. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $337.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVNC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVNC

About Revance Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.