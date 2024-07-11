Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

NYSE ESNT opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,477,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,320,000 after buying an additional 75,825 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,678,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

