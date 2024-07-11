Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.47.

Get Equifax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equifax

Equifax Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $239.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.24. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 37.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 23.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $4,124,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $514,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.