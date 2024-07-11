Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.13

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.13 and last traded at $64.88, with a volume of 41987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Enova International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $609.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.73 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $1,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,454.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,043 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Enova International by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

